Commanders Super Bowl Odds Drop Following Latest Jonathan Allen Trade Report
The Washington Commanders reportedly have had trade conversations about defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and it appears that the franchise plans to move on from him ahead of the 2025 season.
According to NFL Newtwork's Ian Rapoport, the Commanders "plan to do right" by Allen, who has just one year left on his current contract.
Injuries limited Allen to just eight games during the 2024 season, but he still finished with three sacks, 19 tackles and three tackles for loss. A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen made six tackles in Washington's three playoff games, but he did not record a sack.
The Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL in the 2024 season, going from the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the NFC title game. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was the driving force, but Washington showcased an improved defense under head coach Dan Quinn as well.
Following Super Bowl LIX, the Commanders were set at +1800 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. However, that number has dropped at DraftKing Sportsbook to +1900 with the news that Allen likely won't be with the franchise.
While this isn't a major change, it shows that Allen is a valuable player to Washington even with his injuries last season. The fact that the Commanders already have Daron Payne under contract makes it a little easier for them to move on from Allen, who was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Despite the Commanders' odds falling, they still have the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season and a ton of cap space to further improve their roster.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
