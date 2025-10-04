Commanders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Bet Los Angeles to Win and Cover)
The Los Angeles Chargers were humbled in Week 4, losing to the New York Giants after starting the season with three straight divisional wins. They now return home looking to get back in the win column when they host the Washington Commanders.
Meanwhile, Washington has gone 1-1 with Jayden Daniels out of the lineup, but the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year is expected to return to the field in this interconference matchup.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll do my best to predict the final score of the game.
Commanders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (+100)
- Chargers -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +134
- Chargers: -158
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has remained steady throughout the week at Chargers -2.5. The total for the game has increased one point from 47.5 to 48.5.
Commanders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Chargers to win and cover.
Jayden Daniels is expected to make his return to the Commanders' lineup in Week 5, but even if he does, I'm not concerned. I expected him to take a step back this year after a historic rookie season, and his first two starts showed that regression. Now, he and the Commanders have to take on a Chargers defense that ranks fourth in opponent EPA per play, first in opponent success rate, and first in opponent dropback success rate.
The Chargers' rookie running back, Omarion Hampton, finally had his coming-out game against the Giants, racking up 128 yards on 12 carries along with 37 receiving yards on five receptions. Let's buy low on this Chargers team after their Week 4 loss.
Along with taking the Chargers, I also like the UNDER in this game. I don't have complete faith in Daniels returning to full strength and be is old self in his first game back. Also, the Chargers' defense has been far more effective than their defense so far in 2025.
Final score prediction: Commanders 13, Chargers 17
