Commanders vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers are both looking to bounce back from road losses in Week 4.
For Washington, it’s now 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road, with losses in Green Bay and Atlanta. On the Chargers’ side of things, they’re also 2-0 at home with wins over the Chiefs and Broncos.
Can the Chargers stay undefeated at home this season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Commanders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-105)
- Chargers -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +120
- Chargers: -142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 2-2
- Chargers record: 3-1
Commanders vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 2-2 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The Commanders are 0-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chargers are 1-0-1 against the spread at home this season.
Commanders vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels - questionable
- Percy Butler - questionable
- Noah Brown - questionable
- John Bates - questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Adoree’ Jackson - questionable
Commanders vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started the season out hot. He had 560 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions through two games, with 63 rushing yards to boot.
In the past two weeks, however, he’s completed less than 60% of his passes with just two touchdowns and three interceptions, including a pair on Sunday against the Giants.
The quarterback will be looking to bounce back at home on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders have allowed at least 289 yards and multiple touchdown passes in each of the past three weeks to Jordan Love, Geno Smith, and Michael Penix Jr.
With a trio of wideouts to throw to and a running back they can rely on, Herbert should be in for a big game in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Commanders vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
The Commanders might be getting Jayden Daniels back this week, but even that might not be enough to topple the Chargers in LA.
Washington’s passing defense has allowed the sixth-most yards in the league this season, and its 22.8 points per game allowed is right in the middle of the pack. However, after limiting the Giants to six points in Week 1, the Commanders allowed 27, 24, and 34 points in the last three weeks.
The Chargers have yet to allow more than 21 points in a game this season. So, given the Commanders’ recent defensive struggles, we should see a final score of around 30-20 on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Pick: Chargers -2.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
