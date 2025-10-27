Commanders vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Rashee Rice)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been a prop bettor’s dream as of late, scoring 28 or more points in four games in a row.
They have a ton of exciting playmakers in Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and the always reliable Travis Kelce, and Mahomes is now the MVP favorite for his play this season.
So, on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, I’m looking to bet heavily on the Chiefs.
Washington is without star quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring), making this offseason tough to trust across the board, especially since Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have been banged up.
With the Chiefs set as massive favorites, the prop market may be an easier way to back them in this primetime matchup.
Here’s a look at my favorite props for the final game in Week 8.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs
- Marcus Mariota UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Rashee Rice OVER 5.5 Receptions (-156)
- Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+133)
Marcus Mariota UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Marcus Mariota is making his third start of the 2025 NFL season, and he hasn’t exactly lit things up through the air when he’s been in the lineup.
Mariota threw for just 207 yards against a putrid Las Vegas Raiders team before throwing for 156 in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Last week in relief of Daniels, he completed just four of 10 passes for 63 yards and a pick.
Overall, Mariota is completing just 60.3 percent of his passes this season, and he has a brutal matchup with a Kansas City defense that is sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed and sixth in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season.
KC held Geno Smith to under 100 passing yards in Week 7, and I wouldn't be shocked if it locks up this Washington offense with all the injuries it has had at receiver this season.
Mariota is an easy fade candidate on Monday, especially since he attempted less than 30 passes in both of his starts so far in 2025.
Rashee Rice OVER 5.5 Receptions (-156)
Rice made his season debut in Week 7, and he didn’t disappoint.
The Chiefs targeted their star receiver 10 times in the 33 snaps that he played in, and he finished with seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, Rice is set at just 5.5 receptions in Week 8 against a Washington defense that is 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Rice was targeted on nearly a third of his snaps, and he played less than 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive plays in Week 7. That number should only increase as the season goes on, and I’d expect him to remain the No. 1 target for Patrick Mahomes going forward.
Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+133)
Mahomes has been on fire as of late, throwing 11 touchdowns over the last four weeks, putting up at least three scores in three of those games.
Now, he takes on a Washington team that has given up 12 passing touchdowns this season, including a three-score game to Dak Prescott in a blowout loss in Week 7.
Mahomes is the MVP favorite, and he finally has all his weapons (Rice, Worthy, etc.) healthy and in the lineup. That has led to the Chiefs putting up 28 or more points in four games in a row, making Mahomes a great target in this plus-money prop.
Washington is just 24th in EPA/Pass, 28th in passing yards allowed and 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed this season. Mahomes should have a field day on Monday night.
