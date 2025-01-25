Commanders vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFC Championship Game
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles split their regular season series and now will face-off in a high-stakes rubber match when they meet in the NFC Championship.
The Eagles are set as 6-point favorites, but we don't have to bet on the side or total. Instead, we can target the touchdown market and bet on a few players to find the end zone. Let's take a look at my three favorite touchdown scorers for this conference championship showdown.
Commanders vs. Eagles Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- DeVonta Smith Touchdown (+185)
- Zach Ertz Touchdown (+280)
- Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown (+490)
DeVonta Smith Touchdown (+185)
A.J. Brown is at much shorter odds to score a touchdown but you might be surprised to find out that DeVonta Smith recorded more touchdowns this season than Brown, recording eight to Brown's seven. He also had one more reception than the Eagles' No. 1 receiver, 68 compared to 67.
Smith has also been a more prominent receiver in the postseason, hauling in eight receptions for 76 yards through the first two games. He presents some value to score at +185 odds.
Zach Ertz Touchdown (+280)
Zach Ertz won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, now he has a chance to eliminate his former team and return to the Super Bowl for a second time, this time as a member of the Washington Commanders.
He scored seven regular season touchdowns and then added another one against the Lions last week. He also scored against his former team in the first game against the Eagles this season. It would be poetic for him to find the end zone once again and this might just be the best touchdown on the board at +280 odds.
Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown (+490)
Olamide Zaccheaus has had a quiet few weeks, but that just means he now has value at almost 5-1 odds to score a touchdown. he was hot in the final third of the season, including recording five receptions for 70 yards against the Eagles in December.
If you want a dark horse option to score a touchdown in the NFC Championship, Zaccheaus is your guy.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!