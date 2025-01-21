Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFC Championship Game
An NFC East rubber match is on tap for this Sunday's NFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 59 on the line.
The Washington Commanders find themselves as underdogs for the third straight playoff game. They've been one of the best stories of the NFL season, being in the midst of one of the greatest single-season turnarounds in league history thanks to a historic rookie performance by Jayden Daniels.
They went 1-1 in the regular season against their divisional rival, the Eagles, who are trying to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Sunday's big game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +6.5 (-120)
- Eagles -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Commanders +235
- Eagles -290
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Commanders vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 26
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 12-5
- Eagles record: 14-3
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 13-7 in the Commanders' last 20 games
- Eagles are 12-4 straight up in their last 16 games vs. Commanders
- Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- Eagles have won nine straight home games
- Eagles went 5-1 ATS against the NFC East this season
Commanders vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Sam Cosmi, G - Out
- Jordan Magee, LB - IR
- Haggai Ndubuisi, DT - Out
- Tyler Owens, S - IR
- Kazmeir Allen, RB - Out
Eagles Injury Report
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Questionable
- Byron Young, DT - IR-R
- Nakobe Dean, LB - IR
- Jack Driscoll, OT - IR
- C.J. Uzomah, TE - IR
Commanders vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: There's no argument to be made about who the key player to watch is for the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels is in the midst of the best season by a rookie quarterback in league history and now has a chance to be the first rookie QB to start in a Super Bowl. He has elevated his game even further in the playoffs, completing 69.7% of passes for 283.5 passing yards per game along with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: Jalen Hurts is banged-up and the Eagles' passing game has struggled at times this season which means Philadelphia's best chance to is continue to ride Saquon Barkley, who has averaged a blistering 162.0 rushing yards in their first two playoff games. If he continues to put up those types of performances, it's going to be hard for Washington to win this game.
Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Commanders:
If you were to break down this bet from a pure analytics standpoint, there are plenty of reasons to like the Eagles. They far outrank the Commanders in Net Yards per Play and virtually every single defensive statistic you can find. I'm sure you'll hear all week about how the Commanders have struggled to stop the run and the Eagles will be able to power through them on the ground.
In most cases, I would be laying the points with the Eagles but at this point I simply can't look past Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense. Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback in the history of the sport and may now be the best quarterback in the NFC. His ability to use his legs to his advantage while also remaining calm in the pocket is something I rarely see from a player at his position.
The Commanders also seem to have the Chiefs-esque factor of having things go their way in big moments and never shooting themselves in the foot, something the Eagles have done continuously this season including last week against the Rams.
The Commanders may not win this game. Their defensive issues may prove too much to pull off another upset. With that being said, I can't envision this being a blowout in favor of Philadelphia. I'll take the points with the 'dog.
Pick: Commanders +6.5 (-120)
