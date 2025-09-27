Commanders vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
The Washington Commanders are dealing with some serious injuries ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Regardless, the game will go on, and we have plenty of betting opportunities to take advantage of.
If you want to dip your toe into the prop world in this game, I have you covered. Let's take a look at the top player props for Sunday's NFC showdown.
Commanders vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets
- Zach Ertz OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110) via BetMGM
- Michael Penix Jr. OVER 19.5 Completions (-107) via DraftKings
- Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+310) via DraftKings
Zach Ertz OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
With Terry McLaurin out for this game, the ball needs to be spread around a bit more, and Zach Ertz will benefit from that. He is already averaging four receptions per game this season, so he only needs one catch above his average to cash this bet. He caught three balls in Marcus Mariota's first start last week.
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 19.5 Completions (-107)
The Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, has stated this week that he plans on simplifying his offense this week, and whether or not that leads to more yards for Michael Penix Jr. is yet to be seen, but I'm willing to bet that it at least leads to more completions.
Simple offense means easy throws, easy throws mean more completions. We only need him to complete 20 passes on Sunday for this bet to cash.
Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+310)
We've seen a bit of a resurgence from Kyle Pitts so far this season. He has hauled in 15 receptions on 19 targets, but he's yet to find the end zone. He's seeing the ball enough to make a +310 bet worthy of a wager for Pitts to score for the first time this season.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet, and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!