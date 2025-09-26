Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin Injuries Caused Massive Shift in Commanders vs. Falcons Odds
Fans of the Washington Commanders received some bad news on Friday afternoon when it was announced that not only Jayden Daniels will be out for this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, but their star receiver, Terry McLaurin, has been ruled out as well.
That lines up Marcus Mariota to get his second straight start for the Commanders. This time, he'll be facing his former team in Atlanta.
The injury news has caused a massive shift in the betting odds for this game. At the start of the week, the Commanders were listed as 3-point favorites against the Falcons. Now, the line has completely flipped, and it's the Falcons who now sit as the favorites.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Commanders vs. Falcons Updated Odds After Injury News
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-115)
- Falcons -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders +114
- Falcons -135
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-108)
- UNDER 43.5 (-108)
The line has shifted 5.5 points in favor of the Falcons. The Commanders have moved from -3 at the start of the week to +2.5, which is where they sit as of Friday afternoon. The total has dropped two points from 45.5 to 43.5.
Mariota got the start last week, helping lead the Commanders to a 41-24 victory against the Raiders. McLaurin played in the game, hauling in three receptions for 74 yards.
