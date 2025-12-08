Commanders vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants both enter this Week 15 matchup on long losing streaks.
Jayden Daniels returned but was re-injured in Washington’s 31-0 loss in Minnesota to extend the Commanders’ losing streak to eight games. Meanwhile, the Giants had their bye week amid a seven-game losing streak in New York.
Who will come out on top in this NFC East showdown?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-115)
- Giants -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +110
- Giants: -130
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Commanders vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders record: 3-10
- Giants record: 2-11
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 4-9 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 7-6 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Giants' games this season.
- The Commanders are 1-6 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Giants are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Commanders vs. Giants Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels – questionable
- Zach Ertz – doubtful
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. – out
Commanders vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, New York Giants
Much like defenses around the league, we’re keying in on Jaxson Dart here in New York. The Giants rookie quarterback has been the subject of some conversation in recent weeks due to his reckless playstyle, and we’ll see if that changes at all following the bye week.
Dart has still been impressive this season, though. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the league four games with four passing touchdowns in that span. He’s also ran for seven touchdowns this season, and was on a five-game touchdown streak prior to the 33-15 loss in New England.
This will be Dart’s first start against Washington after Russell Wilson went 17 of 37 for 168 yards in the Week 1 matchup.
Commanders vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Giants have been awful on the road this season, but they’re a respectable 2-3 at home with a few impressive wins. They beat the Chargers as +6 underdogs and took down the Eagles 34-17 as +7.5 dogs two weeks later.
On the other hand, the Commanders are just 1-6 on the road and are coming off a shutout loss in Minnesota. This has been a season to forget for both squads, but the Giants have the rest advantage and home field in this one, so I’m giving them the edge.
Pick: Giants -2.5 (-105)
