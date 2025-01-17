SI

Commanders vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round

Iain MacMillan

Bet on Austin Ekeler to score a touchdown against the Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are set to face off in an NFC divisional round showdown on Saturday night.

With the total for the game set at 55.5, we can expect plenty of points to be scored in this playoff matchup so let's take advantage of the opportunity and bet on a few players to score a touchdown, including Austin Ekeler of the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Lions Touchdown Bets

  • Jayden Daniels Touchdown (+155)
  • Austin Ekeler Touchdown (+240)
  • Tim Patrick Touchdown (+380)

Jayden Daniels Touchdown

I expect Jayden Daniels to have a big game running the football, including potentially scoring a touchdown himself. The Lions have struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks running the ball this season, allowing the fourth most rushing yards to the position at 454.

It's also worth noting Daniels took off with his legs 13 times last week against the Buccaneers. If he has double-digit rushing attempts again on Saturday night, there's a solid chance he finds the end zone.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown

Austin Ekeler is going to play a significant role in the Commanders' offense on Saturday night. Brian Robinson has struggled to find momentum on the ground while Ekeler can be a receiving threat out of the backfield. He ran eight times for 27 yards last week while also hauling in 26 yards on three receptions.

His ability to score both on the ground and in the air makes him a much better bet at +240 compared to Robinson at +170.

Tim Patrick Touchdown

The Lions have a plethora of offensive weapons, but if you want a long shot bet to score a touchdown, Tim Patrick may be your guy at +380 odds. Despite not racking up as many stats as some other receivers, he consistently plays over 50% of offensive snaps and has found the end zone three times already this season.

If the Commanders focus in on stopping Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions' run game, Patrick is going to be a fantastic alternative option for Detroit in the passing game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

