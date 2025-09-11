Commanders vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 2
Thursday night’s NFL action features two exciting offenses in the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, led by two of the best young quarterbacks in the game.
Both Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Green Bay’s Jordan Love led their teams to wins in Week 1, and they’ll look to keep that going in what should be a crowded NFC playoff picture later on this year.
When it comes to betting on these primetime games, there are a ton of ways to get involved in the action. One of the most exciting ways is in the prop market, especially when it comes to betting on players to find the end zone.
In this game, the total is all the way up at 48.5, so oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair in Green Bay. It’s hard to disagree after both of these teams won big in Week 1, so why don’t we bet on a few players to hit paydirt in primetime?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Commanders vs. Packers.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Packers
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-180)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime TD (+220)
- Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+205)
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-180)
Dating back to last season, Josh Jacobs has scored in nine straight regular-season games and 10 games overall (he scored in the team’s lone playoff game) heading into Week 2 on Thursday night.
Jacobs saw 20 touches in Week 1, and while he only mustered 70 total yards (66 on the ground, four through the air), he did find the end zone against a stout Lions defense.
Washington gave up 18 rushing scores in 2024, although it held the Giants to just 3.2 yards per carry in Week 1 of this season.
Still, Jacobs is a near lock to receiver 15 or more touches (his carry prop is set at 18.5) making him tough to pass up in this market. Plus, the Packers star has scored in nine games in a row in the regular season. I’ll trust him to make it 10 on Thursday.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime TD (+220)
Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt found the end zone in Week 1 against the Giants, carrying the ball 10 times for 82 yards while playing 32.9 percent of the team’s snaps on offense.
While that’s not a major workload, Croskey-Merritt was the preferred running back option on the ground in the red zone in Week 1 – a good sign for his touchdown total this season.
Austin Ekeler is likely going to lead the running back room in snaps, but Croskey-Merritt is an intriguing bet if he’s going to see double-digit touches again in Week 2. Chris Rodriguez was a healthy scratch in Week 1, so it seems like this is Croskey-Merritt’s job until further notice.
Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+205)
An interesting note from Week 1: Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs played by far the most snaps out of the entire group (70.8 percent) in the team's win over the Lions.
Doubs ended up with just two catches on four targets for 68 yards. However, he does have big-play ability in Matt LaFleur’s scheme.
Doubs’ snap count is notable since rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden played just 47.9 percent of the team’s snaps and Jayden Reed (who scored in Week 1) played just 37.5 percent of the team’s snaps.
Reed is dealing with a Jones fracture in his foot, making him a tough player to trust in the prop market on short rest.
As for Doubs, he has 12 scores over the last two seasons and found the end zone four times in 13 games in 2024. If he’s going to be on the field more than any Green Bay receiver, then he’s worth a look at +205.
Doubs also was tied for second on the team in targets in Week 1 in a game where Love attempted just 22 passes.
