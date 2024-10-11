SI

Commanders vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

Iain MacMillan

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws looks to throw wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will take on the Baltimore Ravens in what has become the best game on the Week 6 slate.

With two of the best offenses facing off, we should expect plenty of points in what should be an offensive shootout. You can read about the odds and the total for the game in my betting preview here.

In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm targeting one player from each team to find the end zone in this interconference showdown. Let's dive into it.

Commanders vs. Ravens Touchdown Bets

  • Zay Flowers Touchdown +125
  • Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown +650

Zay Flowers Touchdown +125

The Commanders' secondary leaves a lot to be desired so the Ravens should have success through the air. If you're going to bet on a Ravens pass-catcher to find the end zone, Zay Flowers is by far your best option. He has 39 targets on the season, 17 more than the next closest receiver. He has hauled in 24 receptions for 269 yards and with a favorable matchup ahead of him on Sunday, expect him to add to that total in a big way.

Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown +650

The Ravens have done a great job of stopping the run this season, but they've struggled in the secondary, allowing 7.5 yards per carry. That means we should probably stay away from betting on the Commanders' rushers and instead bet on one of their pass-catchers.

If you want a long-shot bet, Olamide Zaccheaus is your guy. You may be surprised to find out he's third on the team in targets with 15 behind only Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz. The fact he's +650 to find the end zone as the No. 3 pass-catcher on a team that he has been fantastic through the air is a gift we shouldn't pass up.

