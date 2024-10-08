Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
A month ago, nobody would have guessed the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders would be the best game on tap for Week 6, but here we are.
The Commanders are sitting at 4-1 and their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, has turned their offense into arguably the best unit in the entire league. Now, they'll meet their match for the first time this season against another juggernaut offense in the Ravens.
Can the Commanders keep their momentum going or will Lamar Jackson and company bring the Commanders back down to earth?
Commanders vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +6.5 (-108)
- Ravens -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders +240
- Ravens -295
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-105)
- UNDER 52.5 (-115)
Commanders vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Commanders record: 4-1
- Ravens record: 3-2
Commanders vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Commanders' last six games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Commanders' last seven road games
- Commanders are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC North opponents
- The Ravens are 10-0 in their last 10 games vs. NFC opponents
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Ravens' last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- James Hudson III, OT - Questionable
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Denzel Ward, CB - Questionable
- Ethan Pocic, C - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Grant Delpit, S - Questionable
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Questionable
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Questionable
- Rodney McLeod Jr., - Questionable
Ravens Injury Report
- Andrew Vorhees, G - Questionable
- Deonte Harty, WR - Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable
Commanders vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: There's no question who the player to watch for the Washington Commanders is. Not only is Jayden Daniels the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's played himself into the MVP conversation. No rookie has won MVP in the Super Bowl era.
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: Hand up, I was one of the people who expected Derrick Henry's production to fall off a cliff this year. I was wrong and I'm ready to admit that. Despite leading the NFL in carries almost every year of his career, the 30-year old looks as good as he ever has, averaging a blistering 6.0 yards per carry this year. He has been a dream acquisition for the Ravens.
Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
Instead of picking a side in what I think is the game of the week, I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm going to sit back and root for points in this interconference showdown:
This game is going to be by far the toughest challenge for the Commanders so far this season but while their first five opponents haven't exactly been elite teams, the Washington offense has passed every test with flying colors. They lead the entire league in overall EPA/Play, including Dropback EPA and Rush EPA. They also rank fifth in success rate and third in yards per carry (6.3).
With that being said, their defense has struggled to start the year ranking in the bottom 10 of each of the areas mentioned above, making it tough to back them against a team like the Ravens who can match them offensively, but have a much better defense to back them up. The Ravens lead the NFL in yards per play (6.8).
While the Ravens defense deserves praise for being the best run defense in the NFL, they have been susceptible through the air allowing 7.5 yards per pass attempt. If the Commanders can trust their rookie quarterback to air the ball out and he delivers, Washington is going to be in this game.
The thing that's most clear in this game is this is a meeting between arguably the two best offenses in the NFL. The best thing to do is just to bet the OVER and root for an offensive shootout between two fun teams.
Pick: OVER 52.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
