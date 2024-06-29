Conference USA Odds: Liberty Listed as Biggest Favorite to Win Conference in College Football
Conference USA has been reshuffling the deck over the past several years, adding and replacing new teams in the crosshairs of college football realignment.
One of the new members last season, Liberty, came in and took over the conference, winning every conference game en route to a title in its first season in the league. First year head coach Jamey Chadwell unlocked quarterback Kaidon Salter and an aggressive defense to capture some hardware quickly.
Oddsmakers are even more bullish on the Flames in 2024, making this team the most likely team to win a conference title this season across each league. Will the team live up to the hype?
Here’s how the Conference USA members stack up this season.
Conference USA Conference Championship Odds
- Liberty: -190
- Western Kentucky: +480
- Jacksonville State: +550
- Sam Houston State: +2000
- Middle Tennessee: +2700
- Louisiana Tech: +3800
- UTEP: +5500
- New Mexico State: +8000
- FIU: +10000
- Kennesaw State: N/A (Not eligible)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Liberty Overwhelming Favorite to Win CUSA
Liberty returns a host of key contributors, including star quarterback Salter who tallied nearly 4,000 total yards with 44 total touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 1,400-yard rusher Quinton Cooley. On defense, there was a ton of youth last season that will continue to improve with an infusion of Power Five transfers and the return of the likes of second team All-American Brylan Green to make this team among the best in the Group of Five ranks.
The Flames will enter as the heavy favorite to win CUSA and contend for the G5 College Football Playoff berth with only two teams expected to put up much of a fight in Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State.
WKU will have some changes after Austin Reed graduated, but there is talent for the pass-happy Hilltoppers, including Texas State (and Auburn) transfer TJ Finley. The team will need to find an answer for wide receiver Malachi Corley, but the defense has been on the rise to potential offset some concerns.
Jacksonville State was impressive in its first year in the FBS, winning nine games in 2023, but need to replace a ton of production. Head coach Rich Rodriguez’s offense has proven to translate nicely, but can new players step in? The team will have several transfers competing for positions and will hope that a new-look defense can continue to play at a high level despite ranking 116th in returning production.
There is a big drop-off in terms of the odds as New Mexico State isn’t expected to contend after star quarterback Diego Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt and head coach Jerry Kill left as well. The Aggies are listed at 80-1 at the beginning of another rebuild.
