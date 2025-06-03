Conn Smythe Odds and Prediction: Connor McDavid and Sergei Bobrovsky Top Odds List to be Named NHL Playoff MVP
The Stanley Cup Final is set to begin on Wednesday night, and we're in for a rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
Last year, the Panthers were able to get by the Oilers in seven games, but it was Connor McDavid who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP. He was the first member of the losing team to win the award since Jean-Sebastian Giguere in 2003.
As you'd likely expect, McDavid is favored to win the award for the second straight year now that his Oilers have returned to the Stanley Cup Final.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
- Connor McDavid +100
- Sergei Bobrovsky +270
- Aleksander Barkov +600
- Leon Draisaitl +800
- Matthew Tkachuk +2600
- Sam Bennett +2600
- Stuart Skinner +4900
- Carter Verhaeghe +6500
- Brad Marchand +8500
- Sam Reinhart +8500
Conn Smythe Trophy Prediction
Connor McDavid is the rightful favorite to win this award, but I'm not sure if the +100 odds are warranted. His teammate, Leon Draisaitl, is just one point behind him. McDavid has 26 and Draisaitl has 25.
McDavid is undoubtedly the better defensive player, but there's certainly a world where Draisaitl has the stronger offensive performance in the Stanley Cup Final. If he finishes with more points than McDavid, there's a strong chance he'll be given the award. Despite that being the case, he's set at +800 to win the award.
On the Panthers' side, Sergei Bobrovsky makes plenty of sense, and he's been a big reason they've made it this far, but Aleksander Barkov is worth a look at +600. He's leading the team in postseason points with 17, and the Selke Award winner has also proven his worth on the defensive side of the ice.
Instead of betting on the favorites, consider Barkov at 6-1 on the Panthers and Draisaitl at 8-1 on the Oilers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
