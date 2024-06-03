Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Connor McDavid Favored to be Named NHL Playoff MVP
The Edmonton Oilers have won the Western Conference Final, beating the Dallas Stars in six games, and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Florida Panthers.
Despite the Panthers being favored to win the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid opens as the top option to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the NHL Playoffs. Let's dive into the list of odds.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
- Connor McDavid +250
- Aleksander Barkov +400
- Sergei Bobrovsky +400
- Matthew Tkachuk +600
- Leon Draisaitl +650
- Evan Bouchard +700
- Carter Verhaeghe +2400
- Sam Reinhart +5000
- Gustav Forsling +6000
Connor McDavid Set as Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite
McDavid is set as the +250 betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is an implied probability of 28.57%. He's leading the playoffs in points with 31, three more than his teammate, Leon Draisaitl, whose odds are set at +650.
It's rare for the favorite to win playoff MVP is a member of the team that's set as underdogs, but it makes sense when you consider how even the race is amongst the Panthers' top players. If it's the Oilers who win the cup, there's almost no question it's going to be McDavid.
It's also possible for a member of the losing team to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, as it's happened five times before. With that being said, four of the five times its happened, including the most recent (Jean-Sebastian Giguere in 2003), it was awarded to the opposing goalie. The only skater to win the trophy as a member of the losing team was Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976.
Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky are the top options for the Panthers at +400 odds each. Barkov is tied for eighth in the playoffs with 17 points and Bobrovksy enters the final with a save percentage of .908.
The best value bet on the board might just be Carter Verhaeghe of the Panthers, who leads the team in goals with nine. He also has the same amount of total points of Barkov, whose odds are at +400, while Verhaeghe's odds are set at +2400.
A $100 bet on Verhaeghe would profit $2,400 if he's named the winner of the award.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!