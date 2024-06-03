Panthers Open as Favorites Over Oilers in Stanley Cup Opening Odds 2024
The Stanley Cup Final is set!
The Edmonton Oilers put away the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday night and will now meet the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup on the line.
Despite neither team finishing atop the regular season standings in their respective conferences, many people believe this is the rightful matchup between the two best teams in the NHL has to offer. We should also be in for an electric final as the odds indicate it's a near coin flip between these two teams.
Let's take a look at the opening odds to win the Stanley Cup Final. All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Odds
- Oilers +106
- Panthers -128
The Panthers enter the Stanley Cup Final as the -128 favorites, which means they have an implied probability of 56.14% of lifting Lord Stanley's Cup. This will be their third Stanley Cup appearances since joining the league in the 1993-1994 season, but they've fallen short in both previous attempts. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and then lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last year.
Meanwhile, the Oilers are searching for their first Stanley Cup in the Connor McDavid era. The last time the Oilers were in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2006 when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. Their last Cup win came in 1990.
The Panthers finished the regular season with 110 points, six more than the Oilers at 104, meaning Florida will have home ice advantage which plays a significant role in them being set as the betting favorites.
Game 1 will take place on Saturday night in Sunrise, Florida.
