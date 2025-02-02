Connecticut Sun WNBA Championship Odds Following Tina Charles Signing
It's been a rough offseason for the Connecticut Sun, as they've lost DeWanna Bonner (Indiana), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix), Ty Harris (Dallas), Brionna Jones (Atlanta) and Dijonai Carrington (Dallas) in trades and free agency.
After making six straight appearances in the WNBA semifinals -- and two appearances in the WNBA Finals -- the Sun appear to be heading towards a rebuild.
However, Connecticut reportedly did make a big move on Sunday, agreeing to a deal with UConn legend and WNBA veteran Tina Charles.
Charles spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Dream, averaging 14.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Charles, 36, is still an effective player, and she now returns to the franchise where she started her career and won a league MVP during the 2012 season.
An eight-time All-Star and nine-time All-WNBA selection, Charles brings some stability to a Sun roster that has lost all five starters from last season's team. Now, the Sun still have Marina Mabrey and added Natasha Cloud in the Thomas deal, but they still aren't expected to compete for a title this season.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Sun still have just +8000 odds to win the title -- the fourth-worst mark in the WNBA. Connecticut opened the market at +650 to win the title, so this is a major fall for a team that reached the WNBA semifinals last season.
Hopefully for the Sun, Charles can continue to be a double-double threat in the 2025 season as it looks to rebuild the roster back into one that can compete with the likes of the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx atop the standings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.