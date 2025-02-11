Connecticut vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 11
Two-time defending National Champions Connecticut continues to grind through the season as it looks to string together some late-season momentum.
The team will face Creighton, who is on a nine-game winning streak that includes a win in Storrs against the Huskies last month. The Bluejays have been on a tear around the excellence of Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth, can the team find enough answers to cover as small favorites at home and extend its winning streak?
Here’s the betting preview for this Big East showdown.
Connecticut vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Connecticut: +3.5 (-102)
- Creighton: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Connecticut: +146
- Creighton: -178
Total: 141.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Connecticut vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: CHI Helath Center Omaha
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Connecticut Record: 16-7
- Creighton Record: 18-6
Connecticut vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
Connecticut
Liam McNeeley: McNeeley made his return to the floor after missing about a month of action with an ankle injury to score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds against St. John’s. McNeeley’s floor spacing is notable for the UConn motion offense that will need to generate scoring both inside and out against the disciplined Creighton defense.
Creighton
Steven Ashworth: The veteran guard torched Marquette to the tune of 22 points with seven assists, including six threes, adding to his awesome Big East season. The former Utah State guard has scored in double figures in all but one game in league play this season and is the engine behind the surging Creighton offense.
Connecticut vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
These two teams have potent offenses, but I find myself siding with the under on Tuesday night.
Looking back at the first meeting between these two, Creighton won outright as a seven-and–a-half point underdog, winning 68-63. The game went way under the closing total of 145.5 as well. Both these teams play either average (Creighton) or incredibly slow (UConn) tempo affairs and six of the last seven have gone under despite both offenses typically being towards the top of the conference.
Both teams utilize a ton of ball movement and off-ball screen action to open up the perimeter. However, both defenses are among the best three-point denial units in the Big East, ranking first and second in opponent three-point rate allowed this season.
Schematically, this game skews under often, and given the state of UConn’s roster – Hassan Diarra, Solo Ball and McNeeley are either banged up or returning from injury – I believe we see this game be a low possession affair as head coach Dan Hurley tries to win this game possession by possession.
PICK: UNDER 141.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
