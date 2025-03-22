Connecticut vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 1 seed in the West Region Florida didn’t miss a beat after winning the SEC Tournament, blitzing No. 16 seed Norfolk State in a convincing victory.
The Gators advance to the Round of 32 to face two-time defending National Champions Connecticut Huskies, who beat SEC foe Oklahoma in the first round to set up this marquee matchup.
Despite the billing as the defending champs, the Huskies are considerable underdogs against the title contending Gators. Can the Huskies keep up? Here’s our betting preview.
Connecticut vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Connecticut: +9.5 (-110)
- Florida: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Connecticut: +420
- Florida: -560
Total: 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Connecticut vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23rd
- Game Time: 12:10 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Connecticut Record: 24-10
- Florida Record: 31-4
Connecticut vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Connecticut
Alex Karaban: The member of the two title teams was clutch down the stretch for the Huskies on both ends, finishing the win against Oklahoma with 13 points, seven rebounds with a pair of steals and blocks.
Florida
Walter Clayton: The senior guard had an explosive first few minutes as the Gators cruised to a seventh straight win, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists. The guard is averaging 17 points per game with nearly four rebounds and four assists while being a floor stretcher with unlimited range, shooting 38% from beyond the arc for the No. 1 seed.
Connecticut vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
The Gators have plenty of matchup edges on the Huskies, who lack the foot speed on the perimeter to keep up with the likes of Clayton who can get downhill and open up the floor for the rest of the array of Florida wings to shoot from distance or take it to the rack.
The Huskies have been plagued by foul trouble all season, bottom 30 in the country in opponent free throw rate which may be an issue against a physical and quick footed Florida team.
The key in this one will be when UConn is forced to play at the Gators pace. Typically, Dan Hurley’s offense runs through intricate motion sets, but Florida is an elite defense against cutting action and forcing a ton of isolation sets, which the Huskies look to avoid.
In an up-tempo affair, I believe this game gets away from UConn, who has really become undone on the defensive side of the floor.
However, instead of banking on Florida keeping the foot on the gas and blowing out UConn, I’ll side with the over with the Huskies offense still getting its fair share of points, even if its in a losing effort.
PICK: OVER 151.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
