Connecticut vs. Xavier Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
It hasn’t been the dominant run at a three-peat that UConn expected as the team has battled bouts of inconsistency on the defensive side of the floor.
However, the Huskies are still an elite offense and possess an incredibly high ceiling. The team will travel to Xavier to face a Musketeers team that has been looking to establish themselves in Big East play. Can the team avenge a near loss at UConn early in Big East play with a home win on Saturday night?
Here’s how to bet on Saturday night’s tilt.
Connecticut vs. Xavier Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Connecticut: +1.5 (-110)
- Xavier: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Connecticut: +100
- Xavier: -122
Total: 140.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Connecticut vs. Xavier How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cintas Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Connecticut Record: 14-5
- Xavier Record: 12-8
Connecticut vs. Xavier Key Players to Watch
Connecticut
Solo Ball: The sophomore guard has been lights out from the perimeter as a way to unlock this Huskies motion offense. Ball is shooting 45% from distance with a high volume as well. Against a Xavier defense that looks to limit opponents' three-point shooting, Ball’s ability to get going can play a huge role in this one.
Xavier
Zach Freemantle: The big man missed the first game against UConn, but is playing at an incredibly high level for the Musketeers. He will have his hands full with the length of the Huskies, but Fremantle is a threat at the rim, averaging over 16 points per game while also an elite rebounder at nearly eight per game.
Connecticut vs. Xavier Prediction and Pick
This game has a ton of moving parts when compared to the first meeting back in late December that UConn won by five in overtime as double digit home favorites.
In that one, Xavier played inspired basketball without Freemantle while UConn had freshman star Liam McNeeley. Now, the opposite is true.
Xavier’s offense has been playing well, but it still isn’t yielding wins just yet as the team is fresh off a loss in overtime to St. John’s in overtime as it fails to score a fourth straight win.
While the team is the slight favorite in this one, I’m more interested in the over.
UConn still has plenty of firepower on offense, even without McNeeley as the team is still a top 10 offense, per KenPom. The unit can score both inside and out, and I fancy the team’s chances of getting clean looks against a Xavier defense that doesn’t pressure the ball at a high level.
Meanwhile, the Xavier offense has found success getting downhill and utilizing Freemantle more and more. The Huskies may not have an answer for the senior as the Huskies defense has fallen off a cliff with its inability to keep teams off the free throw line, giving opponents plenty of opportunities to match its potent offense at the line. The Huskies are 343rd in the country in opponent free throw rate this season.
This total is down six points from the first meeting, but with the state of the Huskies defense, I can’t bank on this game to go under.
PICK: OVER 140.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.