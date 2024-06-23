SI

Connor McDavid Will Win Conn Smythe Trophy Regardless of Game 7 Outcome

Iain MacMillan

Jun 21, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates during the warmup period against the Florida Panthers in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from doing something that hasn't been achieved since 1942; win four straight games to erase an 0-3 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup Final.

As the Oilers have marched back, Connor McDavid's odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP have risen. Ahead of Game 4, it was the Florida Panthers goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, who has set as a -500 favorite. Before Game 6, McDavid took over as the odds-on favorite.

Now, no matter the outcome of Monday night's Game 7, McDavid is almost guaranteed to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Conn Smythe Trophy Odds

Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Connor McDavid -3500
  • Aleksander Barkov +1200
  • Sergei Bobrovsky +10000

McDavid Set as Overwhelming Favorite

At -3500 odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 97.22% of winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, leaving just a 2.78% chance it's awarded to either Aleksander Barkov or Sergei Bobrovsky. If the Oilers win the Cup, you can bump his chances of winning the award up to 100%.

If the Panthers win Game 7, McDavid would have a strong chance of becoming the first forward since Reggie Leach in 1976 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing team. It has happened four other times in NHL history, with each of them being the goalie of the losing team. The most recent example was Jean-Sebastian Giguere of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003.

McDavid's 42 points in 24 playoff games is fourth on the all-time list for most points in a single postseason, behind only Wayne Gretzky (twice) and Mario Lemieux.

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

