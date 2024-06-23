Connor McDavid Will Win Conn Smythe Trophy Regardless of Game 7 Outcome
The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from doing something that hasn't been achieved since 1942; win four straight games to erase an 0-3 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup Final.
As the Oilers have marched back, Connor McDavid's odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL Playoff MVP have risen. Ahead of Game 4, it was the Florida Panthers goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, who has set as a -500 favorite. Before Game 6, McDavid took over as the odds-on favorite.
Now, no matter the outcome of Monday night's Game 7, McDavid is almost guaranteed to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Connor McDavid -3500
- Aleksander Barkov +1200
- Sergei Bobrovsky +10000
McDavid Set as Overwhelming Favorite
At -3500 odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 97.22% of winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, leaving just a 2.78% chance it's awarded to either Aleksander Barkov or Sergei Bobrovsky. If the Oilers win the Cup, you can bump his chances of winning the award up to 100%.
If the Panthers win Game 7, McDavid would have a strong chance of becoming the first forward since Reggie Leach in 1976 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing team. It has happened four other times in NHL history, with each of them being the goalie of the losing team. The most recent example was Jean-Sebastian Giguere of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003.
McDavid's 42 points in 24 playoff games is fourth on the all-time list for most points in a single postseason, behind only Wayne Gretzky (twice) and Mario Lemieux.
