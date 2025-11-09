Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed the team's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders with hamstring and heel issues, and he's back on the injury report ahead of Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Officially, Kupp is listed as questionable for this matchup, but according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the veteran receiver is expected to play. Still, there are some questions around Kupp's status in this game.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp's status is "still up in the air" although he does have a better shot to play than he did in Week 9. The Seahawks may be cautious with Kupp given his lengthy injury history.
Seattle also added a receiver at the trade deadline in Rashid Shaheed, which may buy Kupp some more time to get healthy and return to action.
This season, Kupp has appeared in seven games and has 24 catches on 33 targets for 293 yards and one score. He's been a clear secondary option behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the Seattle offense.
With Kupp's status looking a little shaky for Week 10, here's how bettors should wager on the Seahawks on Sunday.
Best Seahawks Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Cardinals
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and with Kupp's status up in the air, he's eyeing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have a big game:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 95.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up 1,130 receiving yards in his sophomore season last year and is already up to 948 yards through eight games this season. That mark leads the entire league, and he should add to it on Sunday against the Cardinals.
Smith-Njigba has reached the 100-yard mark in six of eight games this season, and in one of those outliers, he still had 96 yards to go over this line. He’s had 129, 123, 162, and 132 yards in the last four weeks, and there’s no reason to think that Arizona can slow him down.
