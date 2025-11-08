Cardinals vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Cash in on JSN)
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to make it two wins in a row as they travel to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks in Week 10.
The Seahawks are pretty hot themselves, winning three straight and six of seven since a Week 1 loss.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday, November 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 95.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+100)
- Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-136)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 95.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up 1,130 receiving yards in his sophomore season last year and is already up to 948 yards through eight games this season. That mark leads the entire league, and he should add to it on Sunday against the Cardinals.
Smith-Njigba has reached the 100-yard mark in six of eight games this season, and in one of those outliers, he still had 96 yards to go over this line. He’s had 129, 123, 162, and 132 yards in the last four weeks, and there’s no reason to think that Arizona can slow him down.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+100)
The wide receiver’s production hasn’t resulted in quite the same amount of touchdowns, but he’s still getting his share. He has four touchdowns this season, including a score in three straight prior to last week.
The Cardinals held Dak Prescott and Jordan Love to one touchdown pass each in the last two games, but Daniel Jones (two) and Bryce Young (three) had multiple against them earlier this season.
Smith-Njigba is the top target in Seattle, and I’ll take him at even money to find paydirt.
Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-136)
Jacoby Brissett has taken over under center in Arizona, and that’s been great news for Trey McBride. The tight end has nine, 13, and 11 targets in the last three games, bringing him up to a team-high 75 targets this season.
McBride was held to five catches on nine targets last week after hauling in 10 and eight in the two weeks prior.
The Seahawks just let Dalton Schultz get nine catches in Week 7, and McBride had seven against them back in Week 4. He should get there again this time around.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.