Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Commanders)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is listed as questionable due to heel and hamstring injuries in Week 9 of the 2025 season.
The Seahawks have a Sunday night matchup with the Washington Commanders, but it appears they'll have to make due with Kupp out of the lineup. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kupp is "unlikely" to play in this Week 9 battle.
This is a pretty big blow to a Seattle offense that doesn't have a ton of options after Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game. The Seahawks are No. 1 in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt, but they are just 12th in total passing yards.
This season, Kupp has 24 catches on 33 targets for 293 yards and one score. He was held to just one catch for 32 yards in his last game against Houston.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Seattle offense in the prop market with Kupp unlikely to play.
Best Seahawks Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Commanders
Earlier today, I shared my best prop bets for this matchup, and I'm eyeing superstar Jaxon-Smith Njigba to hav a big game against Washington:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
This season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has five games over 100 yards and six games with at least 96 receiving yards.
Now, he takes on a Washington defense that is 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league.
Sam Darnold has looked JSN’s way often this season, targeting him 70 times across seven games with four games where he’s targeted the star wideout double-digit times.
This is a high number, but JSN has 123 or more receiving yards in three consecutive matchups. He should torch this Washington secondary on Sunday night.
