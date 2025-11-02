Seahawks vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 9 (Bet on Jaxon Smith-Njigba)
An intriguing NFC battle takes place on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, as the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks are looking to keep pace in the NFC West when they hit the road to play the Washington Commanders.
Washington’s offense has been a tricky one to bet on this season, as Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels have all missed time while Austin Ekeler is out for the season.
The Commanders are underdogs at home in Week 9, but should bettors look to the prop market for some wagers on last year’s NFC runner-up?
There’s a couple props that I’m eyeing in this game, including one for Seattle star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Seattle has been great throwing the ball with Sam Darnold under center, and it should be fresh coming into Sunday’s game since it was on a bye in Week 8.
Let’s break down the best props for this primetime matchup in Week 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Sam Darnold OVER 243.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
This season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has five games over 100 yards and six games with at least 96 receiving yards.
Now, he takes on a Washington defense that is 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league.
Sam Darnold has looked JSN’s way often this season, targeting him 70 times across seven games with four games where he’s targeted the star wideout double-digit times.
This is a high number, but JSN has 123 or more receiving yards in three consecutive matchups. He should torch this Washington secondary on Sunday night.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as the No. 1 option in the backfield for Washington, but he’s only picked up 44 or more rushing yards in four of his eight games.
The Washington running back has played 47.5 percent of the snaps or more in each of his last four games, but this is a brutal matchup against a Seattle defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in opponent yards per carry allowed (3.3).
The Seahawks are also second in the league in EPA/Rush, and I expect them to force this Washington offense to throw the ball on Sunday night.
Sam Darnold OVER 243.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold could be in line for a big game against a Washington team that nearly allowed 300 passing yards to Patrick Mahomes in Week 8 and ranks 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season.
Darnold has 244 or more passing yards in three games this season, throwing for at least 242 in three of his last four games.
Seattle may look to its passing game early and often against this Washington secondary, especially since the Commanders are better against the run (17th in EPA/Rush) than the pass (24th in EPA/Pass).
If you’re betting the OVER on JSN’s receiving yards, taking the OVER on Darnold’s passing yards is worth a shot as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.