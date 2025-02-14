Cooper Kupp Next Team Odds: Broncos, Steelers Considered Favorites
Some of the biggest news of the young NFL offseason is that the Los Angeles Rams plan to move on from wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. The former Triple Crown winner began to show his age this season, but there are plenty of teams around the league who are interested in acquiring Kupp to help bolster their offense.
FanDuel Canada has recently released odds for what team Kupp will be on for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Let's take a look.
Cooper Kupp Next Team Odds
- Broncos +380
- Steelers +450
- Commanders +470
- Patriots +500
- Cowboys +750
- Chargers +750
- Lions +1000
- Bengals +1000
- Bills +1100
- Ravens +1600
- Packers +1600
- Texans +1600
- Giants +1600
- Cardinals +3100
- Panthers +2100
- Jaguars +3100
- Colts +3100
- Chiefs +3100
Broncos, Steelers Favored to Land Kupp
Atop the odds list to acquire the Rams receiver is the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Kupp. They're both playoff teams who are in desperate need have another receiver to play across from their No. 1 option.
Courtland Sutton of the Broncos and George Pickens of the Steelers are the clear top weapons on their respective teams, but no No. 2 guy allows opposing defenses to game plan against them to focus on shutting down the main receiver.
Kupp, who likely wants to go to a team that has a chance to go on a Super Bowl run last year, has some other interesting options. The Washington Commanders is also a potential landing spot for him. Playing across from Terry McLaurin and having the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, throwing you the ball seems like an ideal situation.
With that being said, there's no shortage of teams who would love to add another top receiver with Super Bowl-winning experience. It won't be hard for him to find a team to play for.
