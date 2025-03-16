Cornell vs. Yale Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Ivy League Tournament Final
For the third time this season, the top two teams in the Ivy League will face off, this time to decide which one gets to go to the NCAA Tournament.
No. 1 Yale is favored against No. 2 Cornell on Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs have two wins (by four at home and by 15 on the road) against the Big Red this season.
However, Yale just squeaked by Princeton on Saturday with a two-point, which could leave the door open for an upset in this game.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday for the Ivy League Tournament Final.
Cornell vs. Yale Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cornell +5.5 (-110)
- Yale -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cornell: +184
- Yale: -225
Total
- 189.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cornell vs. Yale How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pizzitoal Sports Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Cornell record: 18-10
- Yale record: 21-7
Cornell vs. Yale Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Here are some players to consider in the prop market – if they’re posted – on Sunday.
Cornell
- Nazir Williams
The leading scorer for the Big Red, Williams is averaging 14.7 points per game this season and dropped 19 against Yale in a four-point road loss earlier this season. He’s scored 33 points in his two games against the Bulldogs and should be hovering around his season average again in this game.
Yale
- John Poulakidas
The leading scorer in the Ivy League (19.0 points per game), Poulakidas had 32 points in the first meeting between these teams, but he was held to 13 in their last game. Against Princeton in the semifinals, Poulakidas finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field.
Cornell vs. Yale Prediction and Pick
These two teams are very similar on the offensive end, as they rank 61st and 62nd in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.
They both are great 3-point shooting teams as well, as Yale hits 38.0 percent of its shots from beyond the arc – albeit not at a high volume – while the Big Red hit 37.5 percent of their 3-pointers while ranking fourth in the country in 3s made per game. Cornell is also No. 1 in the country in 2-point percentage.
Both of the matchups between these teams have been high scoring, but I like Cornell to cover in this game because of its shooting prowess.
Yes, Yale did win big on the road against the Big Red, but it nearly was upset by Princeton on Saturday while Cornell trounced No. 3 Dartmouth. On top of that, Cornell kept the game within this number in its matchup at Yale, and it plays at a blistering pace (No. 21 in the country) that could help it keep up even though it is limited defensively.
Even if the Bulldogs win this game, the Cornell offense is too good not to keep this close.
Pick: Cornell +5.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.