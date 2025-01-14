Cowboys Next Head Coach Odds Have Shocking New Leader
The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy “parted ways” on Monday opening up a new spot on the coaching carousel.
The Cowboys quickly jump to the top of the available coaching spots with Dallas being a major market and already loaded with a host of talent that includes pass rusher Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and a healthy Dak Prescott next season. While the search will likely be expansive, the most prominent name mentioned is Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders has been the head coach of Colorado for the past two seasons, revitalizing the program that is off a nine win season in the Big 12, producing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and potential No. 1 overall pick Shedeur Sanders.
While Sanders has already stated that he is comfortable with his position at Colorado, the betting market has installed him as the early favorite to take over the job for “America’s Team.”
The Cowboys are in an attractive position with the talent on hand already and some of the names listed at the top of the odds board are decorated coordinators and historic figures in the sports, which should make for an interesting process for the likes of Jerry Jones to sift through to land on the choice.
However, letting McCarthy go after Wild Card Weekend has the team behind the eight ball in comparison to other teams that are well into its own coaching searches.
Below, here are the early odds for who will be the next head coach of the Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach Odds
- Deion Sanders: +100
- Kellen Moore: +250
- Kliff Kingsbury: +350
- Joe Brady: +450
- Ben Johnson: +550
- Bill Belichick: +650
- Steve Sarkisian: +750
- Jason Witten: +850
- Aaron Glenn: +950
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
