Cowboys vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8
The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys for this week’s Sunday Night Football.
The game total is set at 47 with the Niners favored by -4.5.
Here are my favorite player props in this contest.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115)
In 2023 after the bye, Prescott tossed four touchdowns. After the bye in 2022, he tossed three. In fact, in his entire career, Dak has never had fewer than two touchdowns in his first game after the bye.
Add to that his new engagement and the fact the Cowboys’ implied point total is 21, and it’s hard to see Prescott not passing for a pair.
At this value, I can’t pass it up.
Jordan Mason over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)
Purdy could be without all of his starting pass-catchers, and the Niners will almost certainly continue to lean on their run game vs. a Cowboys defense that has allowed 109 ground yards per game to opposing running backs this season along with eight total touchdowns across just six games.
Mason was held in check by the Chiefs last Sunday, but he should bounce back vs. the Cowboys this weekend. Mason is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season and 18 attempts per game.
Rico Dowdle over 13.5 receiving yards (-120)
Rico Dowdle over 2.5 recpetions (+120)
The Niners have been tough vs. the run allowing an average of just 97 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. However, pass-catching running backs have found success vs. San Francisco.
The 49ers have allowed an average of five catches and 41 yards per game with an 85% catch rate to opposing runners. Dowdle has a receiving touchdown in two of his last three games, and with the Niners keyed in on CeeDee Lamb and allowing just at 53.8% catch-rate to wide receivers, Dowdle could get more of Dak’s attention on Sunday.
Dowdle has exceeded this catch prop in three of six games, and he’s exceeded this yardage prop in five.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.