Cowboys vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Dallas Upset Denver?)
The Denver Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos have rattled off four straight wins, and the Cowboys are coming off a big 44-22 win over Washington.
The oddsmakers have the Broncos as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys +3.5 (-115)
- Broncos -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +150
- Broncos: -180
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up two points from 48.5 to 50.5.
Can Denver stay hot at home?
Cowboys vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Denver Broncos have somehow gone 3-0 in their last three games despite getting arguably outplayed in all three of them. They scored just 13 points against the Jets two weeks ago and were shut out through the first three quarters against the Giants.
Now, the Broncos have to take on a Cowboys team that has arguably the best offense in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in EPA per play, third in yards per play (6.1), and ninth in overall DVOA. The Broncos' offense has struggled against bad defenses already this season, so I'm not sure if I have faith in them to put up enough points in this one to keep pace with Dak Prescott and Co.
Pick: Cowboys +150
The Cowboys winning outright wouldn’t surprise me here either. While Denver has won four straight games, they failed to cover as -7 and -8.5 favorites against the Jets and Giants in recent weeks. In fact, the Giants practically handed Denver the game last week.
Dallas got off to a slow start, and is still just 1-3-0 on the road, but its offense is firing on all cylinders and should be able to outscore Denver for the upset.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Broncos 27
