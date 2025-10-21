Cowboys vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are 3-3-1 on the season and are still alive for an NFL Playoff spot and even the NFC East crown is on the table. In Week 8, they hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in an interconference showdown.
The Broncos have an impressive 5-2 record, but they haven't exactly looked elite at times in those wins, especially on offense. Can their offense wake up against a struggling Cowboys defense?
Cowboys vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +3.5 (-118)
- Broncos -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +146
- Broncos -174
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cowboys Record: 3-3
- Broncos Record: 5-2
Cowboys vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Cowboys' last six games
- Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Cowboys
- Cowboys have lost seven straight games vs. Broncos
- Cowboys are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games played in October
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Cowboys' last eight games vs. AFC West opponents
- Broncos are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- Broncos have won eight straight home games
Cowboys vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
- Marshawn Kneeland, DE - Questionable
- Trevor Keegan, G - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable
- Ajani Cornelius, OT - Questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - Suspended
- Garret Wallow, LB - IR
- Matt Peart, OT - IR
- Ben Powers, G - IR
Cowboys vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
- Dak Prescott, QB - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is in the mix for NFL MVP and he's the -105 favorite at FanDuel to be named the Comeback Player of the Year. The Cowboys' defense has some issues, but if Prescott keeps performing at this level, they're going to be in the mix to win any week. He has completed 71.4% of passes for 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Cowboys vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the Cowboys to win as underdogs on Sunday:
The Denver Broncos have somehow gone 3-0 in their last three games despite getting arguably outplayed in all three of them. They scored just 13 points against the Jets two weeks ago and then was shut out through the first three quarters against the Giants.
Now, the Broncos have to take on a Cowboys team that has had arguably the best offense in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in EPA per play, third in yards per play (6.1), and ninth in overall DVOA. The Broncos' offense has struggled against bad defenses already this season, so I'm not sure if I have faith in them to put up enough points in this one to keep pace with Dak Prescott and Co.
Pick: Cowboys +146 via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!