Cowboys vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Washington Should Roll)
The Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track and snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
Dallas is just 3-7 on the season and has scored 16 points across two games since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. So, Dallas is set as a 10.5-point underdog in this divisional matchup in Week 12.
Washington’s offense has taken a bit of a step back as of late, but the Commanders are still firmly in the playoff mix at 7-4. Can they cover the spread and earn their eighth win of the season?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side – or a total – to bet on Sunday.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +10.5 (-112)
- Commanders -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +455
- Commanders: -625
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas is one of the worst teams in the NFL against the spread this season, going just 2-8 through 10 games. Meanwhile, Washington – despite back-to-back losses – is 7-3-1 ATS in 2024.
Cowboys vs. Commander Final Score Prediction
I don’t see how Dallas can compete in this game given how awful the team’s offense has been since Dak went out.
Earlier this week, I explained why I would take Washington as a Survivor Pick in Week 12:
The Cowboys have lost Dak Prescott for the season, and they’ve scored just six and 10 points in their two games without him, going 0-2.
Washington is on a two-game skid, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 to push it down to seventh in the NFC playoff picture.
Despite that, I think this is a bounce-back spot for this offense. Dallas is allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the season, and Daniels should be able to rely on Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. early and often in this one.
This is an ideal get-right spot for the Commanders, and Dallas has covered the spread just two times all season. I don’t see that changing in Week 12.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 27, Cowboys 10
