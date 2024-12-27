Cowboys vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Back Underdog Cowboys)
The Eagles failed to clinch the NFC East last week in a thriller against the Commanders, but get another chance to beat a division foe to lock it up this week.
Jalen Hurts exited in the first half of the Eagles loss to the Commanders, and his status is up in the air for this Week 17 showdown with a concussion. Further, backup Kenny Pickett has a rib injury, so there are plenty of questions for Philadelphia on the offensive side of the ball.
However, the NFC East leaders are still laying a big number on the road against the Cowboys, who are out of the postseason race. What’s the latest on Hurts, Pickett and the state of the Eagles?
We have you covered below!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys: +9.5 (-115)
- Eagles: -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +340
- Eagles: -430
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of questions on the Eagles side, but the point spread indicates little concern that Hurts will be able to go against the Cowboys. When the team’s first met this season, Dallas was starting Cooper Rush already due to Dak Prescott’s injury and the Eagles rolled to an impressive 34-6 victory.
However, our betting expert Iain MacMillan is counting on a strong effort from Dallas this time around. Here’s what he had to say in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
Even if Hurts does go, it's hard to count out a Cowboys team that continues to play hard despite being eliminated from the postseason. Cooper Rush may not be a great quarterback, but he has been serviceable since replacing Dak Prescott. It's also tough to discount Dallas when the Cowboys seemingly get three points whenever they reach their opponent's 40-yard line. Brandon Aubrey has been automatic from 50+ yards at a rate we haven't seen before.
The Eagles merely need a win to secure the division, and may be more interested in getting healthy for the postseason than running it up on the Cowboys, which can have this game fairly competitive throughout.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Cowboys 17
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.