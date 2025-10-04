Cowboys vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are off another high-scoring performance, playing the Green Bay Packers to a rare tie. I expect more of the same in Week 5 when they take on the New York Jets, which is why I'm betting the OVER.
If you don't want to bet on the side or total in this game, or if you want to place a few extra bets, I have some player props for you to dabble in, including a bet on Cowboys' tight end, Jake Ferguson.
Cowboys vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jake Ferguson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+102) via DraftKings
- Justin Fields OVER 184.5 Passing yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jalen Tolbert Anytime Touchdown (+250) via BetMGM
Jake Ferguson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+102)
You wouldn't expect that Jake Ferguson would be fourth in the NFL in targets and second in the league in receptions, not amongst tight ends, but around all pass-catchers in the NFL. His 34 receptions are good for an average of 8.5 receptions per game. Despite that, his receptions total is set at just 4.5 for the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Jets. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys have thrown the ball at the second-highest rate in the league, throwing the ball on 64.84% of plays.
Justin Fields OVER 184.5 Passing yards (-115)
No secondary has been worse than the Cowboys this season, giving up 8.8 yards per pass attempt, which is the most in the NFL by 0.5 yards per throw. They also rank last in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Justin Fields to go over his passing yards total of 184.5. He's not known as a great passer, but any NFL quarterback can go for 200+ yards against this defense.
Jalen Tolbert Anytime Touchdown (+250)
With CeeDee Lamb sidelined, it's Jalen Tolbert who has had his role in the offense increase. He saw six targets last week against the Packers, hauling in four of them for 61 yards. If you want a dark horse touchdown scorer, Tolbert is a great bet at +250 odds.
