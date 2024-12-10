Cowboys vs. Panthers Opening Odds: Carolina Finally Snaps Incredible Underdog Streak
For the first time in 33 weeks, the Carolina Panthers are favored in an NFL game.
Bryce Young and the Panthers enter Week 15 as one-point favorites at home against the Dallas Cowboys, snapping a crazy streak that has spanned multiple seasons.
This season, the Panthers have been serviceable against the spread, going 6-7 ATS overall, covering in five straight games with Young at quarterback.
Here’s a breakdown of their opening odds for Week 15.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cowboys +1 (-110)
- Panthers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -102
- Panthers: -118
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina is coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, but it was a 12-point underdog in that matchup and only lost by six. In fact, the Panthers had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game or win before coming up short.
Meanwhile, Dallas is just 3-3 against the spread on the road this season and is coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Had Dallas won, this spread may have looked different in Week 15.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I was wrong about the Panthers getting put in their place against the Eagles last week. Maybe it's time to give them some credit, especially Bryce Young who looks more comfortable than ever. Carolina may be in a unique situation that other teams at the bottom of the standings aren't in where the vibes have to be relatively high, knowing that Young is playing significantly better and the team has given some of the best in the league all they can handle.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season is all but over and I have no faith in betting on Cooper Rush, who has been horrific since filling in for Dak Prescott. He ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every quarterback statistic and is significantly worse than Young since last year's No. 1 pick returned to action.
I'll take the Panthers as slight home favorites against the imploding Cowboys.
The Panthers are just 3-10 on the season and have dropped three games in a row, but it appears that they’re in a prime spot to get back in the win column at home this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.