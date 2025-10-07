Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are set to face each other in Week 6 in a battle between two two-win teams. The Cowboys enter the week at 2-2-1 while the Panthers are sitting at 2-3. Neither team was expected to be a playoff contender this season, but this winner of this Sunday's game will be in the mix as we enter the middle third of the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC clash.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -3.5 (-108)
- Panthers +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -198
- Panthers +166
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-108)
- UNDER 49.5 (-112)
Cowboys vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 12
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys Record: 2-2-1
- Panthers Record: 2-3
Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Cowboys' last 13 games
- Cowboys are 12-3 straight up in their last 15 games vs. Panthers
- Cowboys are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Panthers' last nine games
- Panthers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- Panthers are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Jalen Brooks, WR - Questionable
- KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Questionable
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Booker, G - Out
Panthers Injury Report
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Questionable
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
- Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - IR
Cowboys vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Dak Prescott, QB - Dallas Cowboys
There's still a lot of football left to be played this season, but Dak Prescott has been posting some MVP-esque numbers through the first five weeks. He's completing 71.3% of passes for 271.2 yards per game along with 10 touchdown passes. This roster, especially defensively, still has plenty of holes but if Prescott can keep playing at this level, he just may drag them to the playoffs.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
It's so hard to justify laying points on the Dallas Cowboys this season. Yes, their offense has been fantastic to start this season, but their defense has been so bad that it's hard for them to win by margin. Their defense is 31st in DVOA, 32nd in opponent EPA, and 31st in opponent success rate. In this game, the Cowboys hit the road to take on a Panthers team that has been better defensively than you'd think. Carolina is fourth in the NFL in opponent success rate, which could prove pivotal when taking on a banged-up Cowboys offense.
Dallas was missing CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker last week. While they were able to overcome those injuries, if they're missing those players again in Week 6, the Panthers will be in a great spot to cover this spread.
Pick: Panthers +3.5 (-112) via FanDuel
