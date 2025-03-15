Creighton vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big East Tournament Final
The top two teams in the Big East throughout the regular season will meet in the conference tournament final on Saturday.
St. John's suffered just two conference losses all season, but one of those came at the hands of Creighton on New Year's Eve. The Red Storm got their revenge on February 16, but now the two teams will play in a rubber match with the conference tournament title on the line.
Let's take a look at the odds, best prop bets, and my prediction for the Big East final.
Creighton vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Creighton +6.5 (-110)
- St. John's -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Creighton +230
- St. John's -295
Total
- OVER 141.5 (-105)
- UNDER 141.5 (-115)
Creighton vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton Record: 24-9 (15-5 Conference)
- St. John's Record: 29-4 (18-2 Conference)
Creighton vs. St. John's Best Prop Bets
Creighton Prop Bet
- Steven Ashworth OVER 6.5 Assists (+115) via BetMGM
The last time these two teams played, Steven Ashworth recorded an impressive 11 assists. If Creighton wants to upset the Red Storm, a similar strategy is likely going to be the way to go. Ashworth has gone over this number in two of his last four games.
St. John's Prop Bet
- R.J. Luis OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+110) via BetMGM
Creighton has struggled to grab offensive rebounds all season, ranking 249th in that category, grabbing just 25.2% of them. That means targeting one of St. John's best defensive rebounders, R.J. Luis, to go over his rebounding total of 7.5 could be a great bet. He's averaging 7.1 rebounds per game this season, so if he goes one over his average, we'll cash this plus-money ticket.
Creighton vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Best College Basketball Bets Today", I broke down why I like St. John's to win and cover in the Big East final:
This is a tough matchup from a stylistic perspective for the Creighton Bluejays. Creighton thrives on elite shooting, but they struggle when it comes to creating turnovers and forcing extra scoring chances, which means a game against a defense that can not only slow down their shooting but also win the turnover battle is going to put them behind the eight ball.
That's exactly what St. John's is. The Red Storm keep their opponents to shooting just 40.0% from the field, the 13th lowest in the country, while they create +8.1 extra scoring chances per game, the most in college basketball.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays rank fifth last in the country in that stat with an extra scoring chances per game of -6.1. If Creighton wants any chance to overcome that, they need to shoot the lights out tonight. Unfortunately, I don't think that's going to happen. I'll lay the points with Rick Pitino and company.
PICK: St. John's -6.5 (-110)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!