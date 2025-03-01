Creighton vs. Xavier Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Two surging Big East teams meet on Saturday afternoon.
Creighton took the first meeting from Xavier back in January, but the Musketeers have won five of six since that loss as the team figures to be a threat in the Big East Tournament. Can Xavier avenge the loss from earlier in the year, or will Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Bluejays keep rolling on Saturday on the road?
Here’s our betting preview for this one.
Creighton vs. Xavier Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Creighton: +2.5 (-118)
- Xavier: -2.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Creigton: +110
- Xavier: -132
Total: 150.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Creighton vs. Xavier How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Cintas Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton Record: 20-8
- Xavier Record: 18-10
Creighton vs. Xavier Best Prop Bets
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner OVER 19.5 Points (-122)
Kalkbrenner feasted in the first game, scoring 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting as the big man was in complete control of the Xavier frontcourt that didn’t have an answer for him both inside and out.
The big man has been incredibly flammable during Big East play, going over this total in eight of 17 league games, and I’m bullish that he can do it again, even if Xavier head coach Sean Miller makes some adjustments on coverages for him.
The Musketeers don’t have a big enough center to keep Kalkbrenner away from the rim as he can go to his trusty hook shot with relative ease, or even step out and hit the three-point shot.
Xavier
Zach Freemantle OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Creighton doesn’t clash the offensive glass too much and Freemantle is an elite rebounder for Big East standards, top 15 in both offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding rate.
While the big man may struggle to rack up too many offensive rebounds against a fantastic defensive rebounding team in Creighton, he should get more than enough opportunities on the defensive glass in an up-tempo affair.
He was saddled with foul trouble in the first game and played only 24 minutes, but still tallied six rebounds. With more minutes, and at home, I like Freemantle to get over this mark.
Creighton vs. Xavier Prediction and Pick
This total is up seven points from the first meeting that flew over the total of 143.5 with the Bluejays winning 86-77.
I’m going to go back to the well with the over as I don’t believe Xavier has an antidote to slowing down Kalkbrenner, who can both dominate from inside and along the perimeter. The Musketeers do limit the three-point shot, but the Bluejays are the most efficient shooting offense in the league, posting a Big East leading 55% effective field goal percentage.
However, Xavier should be able to keep up on offense as the team did more than fine on the road, shooting 37% from beyond the arc and got to the free throw line 17 times against a disciplined Creighton defense.
The Musketeers are an elite home team, but I don’t think the team has an answer for Kalkbrenner, leading me to the over on Saturday.
PICK: OVER 150.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
