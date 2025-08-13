Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Blue Jays cruised past the Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday with Ernie Clement’s three-run homer and Daulton Varsho’s solo shot cementing the lead.
Rookie Cade Horton (6-3, 3.18 ERA) will take to the mound for Chicago on Wednesday, coming off four consecutive scoreless outings and 22.2 innings of work. Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.85 ERA) takes the hill for Toronto, riding a 2.42 ERA over his last four starts and striking out 7.8 batters per game since the All-Star break.
Horton has yet to face the Blue Jays, while Gausman owns a 6.10 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs but hasn’t faced them since 2022. With Toronto’s offense clicking at home and Chicago struggling on the road, the edge clearly belongs to the Blue Jays.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-184)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Cubs (+116)
- Blue Jays (-134)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.85 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Cade Horton (6-3, 3.18 ERA)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 7:07 P.M. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Marquee Sports Network
- Blue Jays Record: 67-51
- Cubs Record: 70-50
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
Ernie Clement to Record an RBI (+140 at FanDuel)
Clement has hit four home runs and drove in six RBI over his last five games, including a three-run homer in Tuesday’s win. He’s recorded a hit in three straight games and is seeing the ball exceptionally well against right-handed pitching.
Toronto’s offense has been scorching, averaging at least five runs in five of its last seven games and crushing righties with a 178 wRC+ over the last 10 days per FanGraphs. With a .260 average with RISP, I like Clement's value to drive in more scoring on Wednesday.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
SI’s Iain McMillan explained the value behind backing Toronto on Wednesday in his MLB Walk-Off Wagers column. Since the All-Star break, the Blue Jays have been scorching hot at the plate, posting a .314 batting average and a .900 OPS, both the best in MLB. In contrast, the Cubs have struggled, hitting just .248 with a .697 OPS, ranking 23rd in the league. With Kevin Gausman (3.85 ERA) on the mound tonight, Toronto is clearly the superior team and a smart bet at -130.
Pick: Blue Jays (-136 at FanDuel)
