Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 2
The Chicago Cubs may have felt good after scoring one run in the top of the first to open the NLDS, but the Milwaukee Brewers poured in six runs in the bottom half and three more in the second inning to make it a laugher.
Those were all the nine runs that Milwaukee would need in its 9-3 victory in Game 1, and they’re favored to take Game 2 again at home.
Can the Brewers take a 2-0 series lead?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Brewers on Monday night.
Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-197)
- Brewers -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Cubs +105
- Brewers -127
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-8, 3.73 ERA)
- Brewers: Aaron Ashby (5-2, 2.16 ERA)
Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 6
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Cubs record: 92-70 (2-2)
- Brewers record: 97-65 (1-0)
Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- William Contreras OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+112)
I took William Contreras as one of my home run bets in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column, and I’m giving myself a bit of wiggle room with this prop bet:
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in SI Betting’s daily column, Walk-Off Wagers:
There’s just something about these Milwaukee Brewers. After the Cubs escaped the Wild Card round against the Padres, Milwaukee welcomed them with a six-run first inning – and three more in the second – as the Brewers took Game 1 9-3.
Milwaukee is going with an interesting opener approach in Game 2 with left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby slated to start for an inning or two. That will help the Brewers against the lefty-heavy top of the Cubs’ order before turning the ball over to Quinn Priester, who had an impressive season of his own.
Priester went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA this season. The Cubs got to him for seven runs on six hits back in May, but the Brewers won his starts against Chicago in July (2 ER in 5.2 IP) and August (1 ER in 4.1 IP).
It’ll be Shota Imanaga for the Cubs, who allowed two runs in four innings following an opener against the Padres. He also faced his NL Central rivals three times, allowing a total of seven ER in 17.2 IP.
The Brewers went 52-29 at home this season and showed how well they play in Milwaukee in Game 1. Milwaukee also had an impressive record against southpaws at 28-18, while the Cubs went 19-23 vs. LHP. Ashby isn’t a traditional starter, but it’s worth noting.
I’ll take the Brewers at home at this low-enough price.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-127)
