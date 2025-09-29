World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of MLB Playoffs (Phillies, Mariners Favorites to Win it All)
The 2025 MLB playoffs are finally here!
After the long grind of a 162-game season, 12 teams are left standing as the postseason begins this week.
The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and Philadelphia Phillies have first-round byes, while the other eight teams face off in the Wild Card Round to decide their opponents.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds to win each pennant and World Series, and a few teams who could be worth betting on in each league.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
American League Pennant Odds
- Seattle Mariners: +185
- Toronto Blue Jays: +270
- New York Yankees: +390
- Detroit Tigers: +700
- Boston Red Sox: +900
- Cleveland Guardians: +1100
It’s no surprise that the Mariners and Blue Jays lead the way, but oddsmakers are giving Seattle the edge over Toronto despite them being seeded the opposite way.
The Yankees finished the season strong, but +390 seems short given Boston’s record against them this season. In turn, the Red Sox could be worth a longshot bet at +900.
Speaking of longshots, you could certainly do a lot worse than the Guardians at +1100. They went 48-26 to finish the season, including 24-12 since late August. They dethroned the Tigers – who finished 3-12 since September 11 – in the AL Central for home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.
National League Pennant Odds
- Philadelphia Phillies: +215
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +280
- Milwaukee Brewers: +330
- San Diego Padres: +650
- Chicago Cubs: +700
- Cincinnati Reds: +1600
The Brewers are getting a bit disrespected here with longer odds than the Dodgers, who must play in the Wild Card round where anything can happen in a three-game series.
It makes sense that the Phillies are favorites in the NL, even without Zack Wheeler.
The rest of the field looks like fodder for the big guns, but the Padres did finish the season 7-1 and bring playoff experience into October. San Diego could be worth a look at +650.
World Series Odds
- Philadelphia Phillies: +425
- Seattle Mariners: +450
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +500
- Toronto Blue Jays: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +750
- New York Yankees: +800
- San Diego Padres: +1400
- Chicago Cubs: +1500
- Detroit Tigers: +1800
- Boston Red Sox: +2200
- Cleveland Guardians: +3000
- Cincinnati Reds: +3500
The Phillies and Mariners are rightful favorites for the World Series, with the Dodgers not too far behind.
The Blue Jays, Brewers, and Yankees are all in the mix as well before we get to the longshots.
The Padres and Cubs face off in the Wild Card round, but the winner of that series could get hot and upset the Brewers in the Division Series.
Once again, I have to mention the Guardians as a potential longshot at +3000. They’ve been able to handle Tarik Skubal and the Tigers this season, but a potential ALDS matchup against the Mariners would be tough.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
