Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 9 (How to Bet Total)
There are a ton of playoff implications in Monday night’s Chicago Cubs-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, making this standalone game one to tune into – even on the East Coast – at 10:10 p.m. EST.
Chicago has made a major run over the last month or so, pulling into second place in the AL Central at three games over .500. The Cubbies are still five games out of the wild card, but it’s not over for them when it comes to earning a playoff spot.
For the Dodgers, this is a huge game since they have a one-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League. With a chance to close the season strong and have the NL run through Los Angeles, every game matters for the Dodgers, especially on a night like Monday with the Phils also in action.
Los Angeles is relying on Walker Buehler in this game, and he’s struggled in 2024, posting a 5.67 ERA. However, the righty is coming off five innings of two-run ball in a win over the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month.
Can he build on that?
Here's a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-125)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +160
- Dodgers: -192
Total
- 10 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cubs vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.60 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA)
Cubs vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 9
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum SportsNet
- Cubs record: 73-70
- Dodgers record: 86-57
Cubs vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks: Hendricks has never been a power pitcher, but he’s been getting crushed this season, posting a 6.60 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 25 outings. The Cubs are just 8-17 when he’s on the mound, and Hendricks has allowed at least two runs in every start since July 20.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: I mentioned Ohtani in today’s Daily Dinger (SI Betting’s daily home run props), as this is a dream matchup against Hendricks:
The veteran righty has a 6.60 ERA, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in 25 appearances this season. That’s going to be a problem against an elite Dodgers lineup, but Ohtani is the player I’m eyeing given his impressive splits against righties.
This season, the NL MVP favorite is hitting .306 with 36 home runs against right-handed pitching, and he’s seen Hendricks well in limited at bats in his career, going 2-for-3 with a homer.
Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This game has a sky-high total of 10, but given the pitching matchup, I think we could be in line for an OVER on Monday night.
Buehler has allowed at least two runs in 11 of his 12 starts this season, and Hendricks has been just as bad, giving up two or more runs in eight straight outings. Against two surging offenses, I think the damage could be much worse tonight.
Los Angeles ranks No. 3 in OPS and No. 8 in runs scored over the last 15 days while the Cubs clock in at No. 9 and No. 2 in those categories. That’s despite the fact that the Cubs scored just two runs in three games against the New York Yankees over the weekend.
This is a prime bounce back spot against Buehler, who enters Monday with a 1.61 WHIP.
I can’t trust a side in this game given how bad both of these starters have been, so let’s just root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 10 (-105)
