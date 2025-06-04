Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Chicago Cubs continue to build on their lead in the NL Central. They're 38-22 on the year, good for a five game lead on the division. They're also on a three-game win streak, including beating the Washington Nationals in their series-opener last night.
The two teams will face-off in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+114)
- Nationals +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Cubs -138
- Nationals +118
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd, LHP (5-2, 3.08 ERA)
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (2-5, 3.16 ERA)
Cubs vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 38-22
- Nationals Record: 28-32
Cubs vs. Nationals Best Prop Bet
- MacKenzie Gore UNDER 6.5 Total Strikeouts (-110) via FanDuel
The Cubs have shown great plate discipline against left-handed pitchers this season. They have struck out on just 19.2% of their plate appearances against lefties, which is the third lowest rate in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals. He has struck out 13.3 batters per nine innings this season, but considering that's 3.5 more strikeouts per nine innings than his strikeout rate late season, which leads me to believe we'll see some regression from him in that department.
Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
On today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Cubs to get the win on the road today:
Today's Cubs vs. Nationals game is a battle of lefties. Matthew Boyd (3.08 ERA) of the Cubs is set to take on MacKenzie Gore (3.16 ERA) of the Nationals. Thankfully for Cubs fans, Chicago has been one of the best teams against left-handed pitchers this season. The Cubs rank second in OPS against lefties at .790, while the Nationals rank 16th at .653, a drop from their OPS against right-handed pitchers of .726.
Let's back the far superior team against lefties tonight.
Pick: Cubs -135
