Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Rays Red-Hot Bats vs. Rangers)

Iain MacMillan

The Rays are road favorites against the Rangers on Wednesday night.
In this story:

MLB action continues on Wednesday, including a handful of afternoon matchups. If you're looking for a few bets to place, you're in the right spot.

There are three teams I'm targeting to get a win today, including the Tampa Bay Rays to take down the Texas Rangers. Let's dive into them.

Top MLB Picks Today

Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction

Today's Cubs vs. Nationals game is a battle of lefties. Matthew Boyd (3.08 ERA) of the Cubs is set to take on MacKenzie Gore (3.16 ERA) of the Nationals. Thankfully for Cubs fans, Chicago has been one of the best teams against left-handed pitchers this season. The Cubs rank second in OPS against lefties at .790, while the Nationals rank 16th at .653, a drop from their OPS against right-handed pitchers of .726.

Let's back the far superior team against lefties tonight.

Pick: Cubs -135

Rangers vs. Rays Prediction

This bet is as straightforward as it gets. The Rays lead Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 14 days at .842, while the Rangers rank dead last in that time frame at .563. This is a game between the hottest offense in baseball and the coldest.

It's not going to help the Rangers that they'll be rolling with Kumar Rocker as their starter tonight, who has a 1-3 record and an abysmal 8.10 ERA. The Rays might be the biggest no-brainer bet of the night.

Pick: Rays -126

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction

The Blue Jays' offense and bullpen have been fantastic of late, including ranking fourth in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. Their rotation has let them down at times, but tonight, they're rolling with their most consistent starter in Jose Berrios (2.86 ERA).

With Mick Abel on the mound for the Phillies, the Blue Jays have the clear advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight. Let's ride their hot bats and put last night's blowout out of mind. Back the Jays in a pick'em spot tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays -110

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
