Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 9 (Bet This Dean Kremer Prop)
The Baltimore Orioles are rolling right now, winning seven of their last 10 games and taking control of the AL East division after trailing the New York Yankees earlier in the season.
They’ll look to keep that rolling on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, who are in last in the NL Central despite winning five of their last 10.
Chicago is an underdog on the road in this one, against a Baltimore squad that is 29-17 at home in 2024.
Dean Kremer is on the mound for the second time since returning from the IL, making him an interesting target tonight.
I’ll explain that and more in my best bet, but first, let’s check out the odds and key things to know for this matchup.
Cubs vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-148)
- Cubs -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +140
- Cubs: -166
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (4-4. 3.93 ERA)
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon (5-4, 2.99 ERA)
Cubs vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Marquee Sports Network
- Orioles record: 57-33
- Cubs record: 42-49
Cubs vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger: A potential trade candidate at the deadline, Bellinger comes into this game hitting .266 with nine homers and 37 runs batted in across 77 games. While Belli hasn’t been as good as he was in 2023, he’s still one of the biggest threats in this Cubs lineup.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: A legit MVP candidate, Gunnar Henderson is on fire as of late, raising his season-long batting average to .293. He’s hit 27 homers and has 61 runs batted in for the O’s with an OPS+ of 182. Don’t be shocked if he has a big game in this one.
Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I’m eyeing a prop bet in this game, and it’s something that I put in today’s MLB Best Bets column.
Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer returned to action after a lengthy stint on the injured list on July 3, pitching five shutout innings while striking out eight batters.
He only threw 83 pitches, but I think the righty is undervalued at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Cubbies have struck out a ton – 8.95 times per game – ranking 23rd in the league. Kremer has picked up at least five punchouts in six of his 10 outings so far in 2024, putting him in a solid position to clear this prop.
Pick: Dean Kremer OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.