Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled in a big way of late. They're 1-9 in their last 10 games, including getting swept in back-to-back series by the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Things won't get any easier for them this week as they're set to take on the 40-25 Chicago Cubs in a three-game set.
Let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet tonight's series opener.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-200)
- Phillies -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Cubs +110
- Phillies -130
Total
- Over 7.5 (-118)
- Under 7.5 (-102)
Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd, LHP (5-3, 3.01 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler, RHP (6-2, 2.96 ERA)
Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 40-25
- Phillies Record: 37-28
Cubs vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- J.T. Realmuto UNDER 0.5 Hits (+165) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm fading Phillies' catcher, J.T. Realmuto, tonight.
J.T. Realmuto has struggled lately, sporting a .205 batting average in May and a .235 batting average in June. Tonight, he and the Phillies will take on a lefty starter for the Cubs in Matthew Boyd. That's even worse news for the Phillies' catcher, who is batting just .125 against left-handed pitchers this season. At +165 odds, I'll take a chance on him not recording a hit in this game.
Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
There's no way I can back the Phillies as favorites until they snap out of this slump they're in. They have an OPS of .695 over the past 30 days and an OPS of .595 over the past two weeks, the second worst mark in Major League Baseball. They're also batting just .199 over the past two weeks.
Another reason for some of their issues has been their bullpen, which has an ERA of 4.01 this season and an ERA of 4.12 over the past 30 days, both of which rank in the bottom 10 in the Majors.
Zack Wheeler gets the start tonight, but his start gets nullified by Matthew Boyd of the Cubs, who has also been on fire this year with a 3.01 ERA.
I'll back the Cubs as underdog in Philadelphia tonight.
Pick: Cubs +110 via BetMGM
