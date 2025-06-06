Cubs vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
Detroit has been baseball’s gold standard throughout the first two months of 2025. It just surprisingly split a series with the White Sox, but still holds a six-game lead in the AL Central and owns baseball’s best record at 41-23.
It welcomes the Cubs to town, a team that’s excelled to the top of the NL Central through mighty power hitting. Chicago just crushed Washington 7-1 to seize its seventh straight series.
Tarik Skubal (2-6, 2.26 ERA) continues to dazzle toward another AL Cy Young award for Detroit. He’s recorded at least seven strikeouts in as many games heading into Friday night. Ben Brown’s (3-3, 5.72 ERA) ERA has dipped a bit in his second major league season, though he’s progressing his already high strikeout numbers and pitch velocity per Statcast.
I’ll give a player prop and a game prediction suggestion for Friday night.
Cubs vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-134)
- Tigers -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Cubs (+166)
- Tigers (-198)
Total
- Over 7 (-108)
- Under 7 (-112)
Cubs vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 5.72 ERA)
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-6, 2.26 ERA)
Cubs vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Cubs Record: 39-23
- Tigers Record: 41-23
Cubs vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ben Brown Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-146 at FanDuel)
Brown has cleared this line for his strikeouts prop in four of his last five starts. He’s been a strikeout hound since coming up through the Cubs' farm system, but his per nine rate is up to 11.28 this season — a boost from last season. Detroit swings aggressively and pays for it; it’s the No. 4 most frequent strikeout club overall. Brown has a simple pitch arsenal that features three options, but all have been effective — especially his changeup, which is up 33% in putaway rate since last season according to Statcast.
Cubs vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Any time the reigning AL Cy Young winner steps to the mound this season, there’s an overwhelming amount of public action on baseball’s best team in the Tigers. In this case, there’s immense value in a road dog Cubs offense that is amongst the game’s elite, sporting a .262/.335/.445 slash line that ranks top-4 in all three categories.
SI’s Iain MacMillan made a strong case for taking the attractive price on Chicago Friday in his MLB best bets column, especially since the Cubs own a .767 OPS against southpaws this year. There aren’t much other numbers I can say to go against Skubal — he is lights out, but something’s gotta give at some point, and this is a good spot to fade him.
Pick: Cubs (+166 at FanDuel)
