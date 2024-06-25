Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adley Rutschman Provides Home Run Prop Value)
As the summer months pick up, the attention continues to turn to baseball, and with that home runs.
The likes of Adley Rutschman are in a great spot to hit a home run on Tuesday, yet is being priced as if it's a long shot. Below, you'll find Rutschman's splits against left-handed pitching and two other home run prop bets on Tuesday.
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 25th
- Adley Rutschman (+600) FanDuel Sportsbook
- Marcell Ozuna (+265) FanDuel Sportsbook
- Joey Loperfido (+600) DraftKings Sportsbook
Adley Rutschman
Rutschman is a monster against left-handed pitching, which he’ll face to start in left-hander Logan Allen.
The catcher is hitting .418 (!) in 98 at bats with six home runs and 27 RBI’s.
Rutschman is posting fantastic splits in June as well with .315/.392/.494 slashes including four home runs. He’s a great bet to go deep.
Marcell Ozuna
Ozuna is flirting with the Triple Crown this season and is rightfully the most likely player to go deep against his former team the Cardinals.
Ozuna is in the 97th percentile in hard-hit percentage, per MLBStatcast, while ranking in the 97th percentile in xSLG. The actual production matches his underlyings, and he draws a favorable matchup against Kyle Gibson, who is in the ninth percentile in fastball velocity and 29th in hard-hit percentage allowed.
Gibson has an xERA of 4.82, far higher than his 3.44 ERA, and he can get touched up by the likes of Ozuna with the wind blowing out of Busch Stadium at more than nine miles per hour.
Joey Loperfido
The Astros rookie has been shuffled through AAA and the big league squad, but it appears that he is here to stay.
Loperfido has only 49 at-bats with one home run, but is hitting .347 and has been capable against left-handed pitching in the minors, hitting .303 with two home runs in 33 at-bats.
He’ll face lefty Austin Gomber, who has a 4.99 xERA and has been crushed by righties this season, allowing nine home runs and a ton of hard contact, ranking in the 31st percentile in average exit velocity and 10th percentile in barrel percentage.
Loperfido has a high ceiling as a slugger, but is just scratching the surface, buy in now.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
