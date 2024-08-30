Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adley Rutschman Set for Big Night at Plate at Coors Field vs. Rockies)
The Orioles take its elite bats to the friendly air of Colorado, where the ball flies at Coors Field. With that in mind, I’m targeting Adley Rutschman in an incredibly strong matchup against the Rockies pitching staff, namely left-hander Austin Gomber.
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Friday, August 30th
- Ian Happ (+430)
- Junior Caminero (+520)
- Adley Rutschman (+520)
Ian Happ
Happ has been hitting better than his numbers would indicate. He’s only batting .241, but he has 23 home runs to his name this season with a better-than-expected slugging percentage (.465 against an xSLG of .480). He is making hard contact on 45% of balls in play, good for the 76th percentile.
With power to all sides of the field, Happ particularly thrives against left-handed pitching, slugging .509 this season against southpaws. He’ll face Jake Irvin and the bottom half of the big league bullpen on Friday night.
Junior Caminero
The Rays’ No. 1 prospect has made a strong impression early on, hitting .278 with a .463 slugging percentage in a handful of at-bats including two home runs. He is a potent hitter against left-handed pitching, which he’ll face on Friday in Martin Perez to start.
In a small sample size, Caminero is four-for-eight against lefties in the bigs, but for the entire 2024 season, which includes two different minor league teams, he is hitting .328 with a .597 slugging percentage and five home runs in 67 at-bats.
This is one of the premier prospects in baseball, he is in a good spot to go deep on Friday.
Adley Rutschman
The Orioles are full of power hitters, but Rutschman, who has struggled since the All-Star break, is the one primed to go deep.
Rutschman is among the best hitters against left-handed pitching in the sport, which he’ll face at least once in Austin Gomber on Friday. He is hitting .342 against southpaws with a slugging percentage of .537. In less than half the at-bats Rutschman has crushed seven home runs when facing lefties to 11 against righties.
It’s been tough sledding for the Orioles’ catcher, hitting only .211 since the All-Star break, but this matchup is incredibly advantageous for him to crush one.
